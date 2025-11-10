Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Acquired by Fidelis Capital Partners LLC

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,253,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of MU opened at $237.92 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $267.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.54 and a 52 week high of $246.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 22.84%.Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, October 6th. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total value of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 219,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.