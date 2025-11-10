Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Dropbox stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.66. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $33.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The company had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dropbox will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Sarah Elizabeth Schubach sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $30,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 103,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,941,984.40. The trade was a 1.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $42,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,308,836.40. The trade was a 0.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 318,698 shares of company stock worth $9,251,159. Corporate insiders own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DBX. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dropbox by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. SGL Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dropbox by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.7% in the third quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 5.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Dropbox by 71.0% during the first quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

