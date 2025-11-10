Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Price Target Raised to $220.00

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) had its price target raised by Macquarie from $175.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday,MarketScreener reports. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DDOG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Datadog from $154.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.42.

Datadog Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $191.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.66. Datadog has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $194.87. The firm has a market cap of $66.69 billion, a PE ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 54.29 and a beta of 1.20.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $885.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.Datadog’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Datadog

In related news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 41,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.94, for a total transaction of $6,259,179.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 438,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,245,301.90. This represents a 8.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 7,916 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.58, for a total transaction of $1,286,983.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 364,449 shares in the company, valued at $59,252,118.42. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,313 shares of company stock valued at $203,047,262. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Datadog by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,902,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,877,000 after buying an additional 9,748,738 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Datadog by 259.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,658,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,994,000 after buying an additional 6,250,942 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Datadog in the second quarter worth about $347,728,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 729.5% during the second quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 2,254,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 12.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,274,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

