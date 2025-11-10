Alphabet Inc. $GOOG Shares Acquired by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. REDW Wealth LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the second quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. now owns 1,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.1% during the second quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 5,126 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kooman & Associates lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kooman & Associates now owns 4,127 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.92, for a total transaction of $145,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,778.72. This trade represents a 10.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock worth $54,105,275. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Down 2.0%

Alphabet stock opened at $279.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.66 and a 1 year high of $291.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $251.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho set a $325.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Phillip Securities lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.81.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

