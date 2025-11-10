RWA Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. $GIS

RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Garde Capital Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 101.5% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. Pingora Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Mills alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of General Mills from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Bernstein Bank lowered their target price on General Mills from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on General Mills from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

General Mills Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of GIS stock opened at $46.89 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.80 and a 12 month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 15.24%.The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.2%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.12%.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jacqueline Williams-Roll sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $200,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 66,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,332,313.72. This represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.