Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Buys Shares of 277,001 ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. $CHPT

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 277,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 1.21% of ChargePoint at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 15,366 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ChargePoint by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 283,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 36,097 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 55.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 120,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 43,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHPT. Roth Capital set a $11.00 price target on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ChargePoint in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Benchmark reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a $12.00 price objective on ChargePoint and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John David Vice sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $26,631.01. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 123,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,141.05. This represents a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,426 shares of company stock valued at $83,691 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE CHPT opened at $9.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.55 and a 12 month high of $30.00.

ChargePoint Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the North America and Europe. The company serves commercial, such as retail, workplace, hospitality, parking, recreation, municipal, education, and highway fast charge; fleet, which include delivery, take home, logistics, motor pool, transit, and shared mobility; and residential including single family homes and multi-family apartments and condominiums customers.

Featured Stories

