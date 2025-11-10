Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $129,000 Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 853,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance
BTDR stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.
Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile
Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.
