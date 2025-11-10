Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $129,000 Investment in Bitdeer Technologies Group $BTDR

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ:BTDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Bitdeer Technologies Group by 178.2% in the first quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,332,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 853,300 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group during the 1st quarter worth about $6,835,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 483,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 302,548 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,491,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group by 45.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 537,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after acquiring an additional 168,304 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Price Performance

BTDR stock opened at $21.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Bitdeer Technologies Group from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Bitdeer Technologies Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bitdeer Technologies Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.58.

Bitdeer Technologies Group Company Profile

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

