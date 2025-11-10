Metis Global Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. $ACGL

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,644 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 27.7% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other news, insider Maamoun Rajeh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total transaction of $941,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 433,589 shares in the company, valued at $40,822,404.35. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

View Our Latest Report on ACGL

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 2.1%

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $89.57 on Monday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $103.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.47.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.