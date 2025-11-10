Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Takes $159,000 Position in Climb Bio, Inc. $CLYM

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Climb Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLYM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 127,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.19% of Climb Bio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter worth about $109,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Climb Bio during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Climb Bio during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLYM opened at $1.83 on Monday. Climb Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.67.

Climb Bio ( NASDAQ:CLYM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Climb Bio, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

CLYM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Friday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded Climb Bio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Baird R W raised Climb Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Climb Bio in a report on Thursday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Climb Bio in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Climb Bio currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.20.

Climb Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapeutics for patients with immune-mediated diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, budoprutug, is an anti-CD19 monoclonal antibody which has demonstrated B-cell depletion and has potential to treat a broad range of B-cell mediated diseases.

