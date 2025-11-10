Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $109,000 in indie Semiconductor, Inc. $INDI

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INDI. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in indie Semiconductor by 8.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 28,623,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,249,000 after buying an additional 2,335,620 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,805,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 220,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 456.6% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,702,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037,435 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,946,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 851,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 453.2% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,361,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,049 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

indie Semiconductor Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:INDI opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 4.34 and a quick ratio of 3.72. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 2.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 28.21% and a negative net margin of 66.84%.The business had revenue of $53.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. indie Semiconductor’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. indie Semiconductor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts predict that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of indie Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on indie Semiconductor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Michael Wittmann sold 20,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $82,586.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 94,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,319.75. The trade was a 18.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Mcclymont sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 135,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $814,968.02. The trade was a 59.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,207,331. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

(Free Report)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.