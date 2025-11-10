Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Fractyl Health, Inc. $GUTS

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 111,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned 0.23% of Fractyl Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fractyl Health by 57.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fractyl Health by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 47.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 516,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 165,786 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GUTS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Fractyl Health from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Fractyl Health from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Fractyl Health in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.60 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Fractyl Health in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.90.

Fractyl Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GUTS opened at $1.10 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 2.21. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $3.03.

Fractyl Health (NASDAQ:GUTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts expect that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fractyl Health Company Profile

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

