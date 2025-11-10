Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Acquires Shares of 186,955 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. $VRCA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 186,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 2.02% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 143,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 111,678 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 55,852 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 74,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 29,256 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 306.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.45% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $32.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.48. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $13.60.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. Equities analysts expect that Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage dermatology therapeutics company, develops medications for the treatment of skin diseases in the United States. Its product pipeline comprises YCANTH (VP-102), which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of common warts; and has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of external genital warts.

