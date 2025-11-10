Metis Global Partners LLC Sells 790 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Metis Global Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the second quarter worth $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 69.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 98 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 62.7% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $214.66 on Monday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.99 and a fifty-two week high of $322.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $29.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.72, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.64.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 425.42% and a net margin of 30.42%.The company had revenue of $768.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $317.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised Verisk Analytics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $282.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on VRSK

Insider Activity at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,399,305. The trade was a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,131.04. This trade represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,450 shares of company stock worth $574,463 and have sold 8,520 shares worth $2,255,396. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Profile

(Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.