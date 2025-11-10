Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Invests $202,000 in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. $EPAC

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 81.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 971,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,580,000 after buying an additional 436,152 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,804,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 849.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 315,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after purchasing an additional 282,094 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 759,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,074,000 after purchasing an additional 237,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,416,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,544,000 after purchasing an additional 198,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EPAC opened at $40.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $51.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enerpac Tool Group ( NYSE:EPAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $167.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 15.03%.During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Enerpac Tool Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.000 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPAC. Zacks Research raised Enerpac Tool Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $51.00 price target on shares of Enerpac Tool Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Insider Activity at Enerpac Tool Group

In other news, Director E James Ferland, Jr. sold 4,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $173,141.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,136 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,634.64. This represents a 4.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Sternlieb sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $118,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 328,342 shares in the company, valued at $14,447,048. This represents a 0.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, Canada, China, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, France, and internationally. It operates through Industrial Tools & Services and Other segments. The Industrial Tools & Services segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the infrastructure, industrial maintenance, repair and operations, oil and gas, mining, alternative and renewable energy, civil construction, and other markets.

