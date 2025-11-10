Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Purchases New Shares in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. $CRBU

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 137,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of Caribou Biosciences at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 626.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 274,812 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 33,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 40,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Caribou Biosciences by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 897,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 486,435 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Caribou Biosciences Trading Down 2.3%

CRBU opened at $2.09 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.71. Caribou Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $194.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 2.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caribou Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial set a $7.00 target price on Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Caribou Biosciences

About Caribou Biosciences

(Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.