Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $122,000 Investment in Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. $OBIO

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBIO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Orchestra BioMed as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 7,036 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Orchestra BioMed by 106.4% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 83,481 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Orchestra BioMed by 67.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Orchestra BioMed during the first quarter valued at $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Orchestra BioMed alerts:

Orchestra BioMed Price Performance

Shares of OBIO stock opened at $3.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.96. Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.76, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $147.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Orchestra BioMed ( NASDAQ:OBIO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.01. Orchestra BioMed had a negative return on equity of 289.42% and a negative net margin of 2,367.49%.The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OBIO. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Orchestra BioMed from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Orchestra BioMed in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OBIO

Orchestra BioMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orchestra BioMed Holdings, Inc operates as a biomedical innovation company. The company’s flagship product candidates include BackBeat Cardiac Neuromodulation Therapy (CNT) for the treatment of hypertension (HTN); and Virtue Sirolimus AngioInfusion Balloon (SAB) for the treatment of atherosclerotic artery disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orchestra BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchestra BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.