Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Zura Bio Limited $ZURA

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 107,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd owned about 0.16% of Zura Bio as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,801,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after purchasing an additional 723,933 shares during the period. Allostery Investments LP lifted its stake in Zura Bio by 44.2% in the first quarter. Allostery Investments LP now owns 2,329,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 714,258 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Zura Bio in the first quarter worth about $76,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zura Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC grew its stake in shares of Zura Bio by 101.6% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 108,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 54,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZURA. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Zura Bio from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Zura Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Zura Bio from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zura Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Zura Bio Trading Up 5.5%

ZURA opened at $3.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $238.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.24. Zura Bio Limited has a 12-month low of $0.97 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.97.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zura Bio Limited will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

