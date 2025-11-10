Metis Global Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Metis Global Partners LLC cut its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 21.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,824,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,819,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $469,334,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 55.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,244,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,086,724,000 after purchasing an additional 796,925 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 28.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,195,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $578,852,000 after buying an additional 266,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 78.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 430,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,869,000 after buying an additional 189,525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $461.68 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $396.14 and a 52 week high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $484.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $503.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 18.30% and a return on equity of 65.90%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total transaction of $5,032,910.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,599,613.83. The trade was a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.63.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

