Metis Global Partners LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor PLC $AMCR

Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in Amcor PLC (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,105,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,627,000 after purchasing an additional 9,119,308 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,831,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,367,000 after buying an additional 3,778,714 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Amcor by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,314,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,149,000 after buying an additional 2,889,166 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Amcor by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,707,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,860,000 after buying an additional 2,735,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,191,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,142,000 after buying an additional 490,827 shares during the last quarter. 45.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMCR. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.20 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Amcor in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Amcor from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amcor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.84.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $8.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.87. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. Amcor PLC has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Amcor had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 3.40%.The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amcor PLC will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 152.94%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Stephen E. Sterrett bought 10,000 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $85,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

