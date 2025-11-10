Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 13,426 Shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. $SBRA

Fox Run Management L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,426 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Sabra Healthcare REIT were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Healthcare REIT during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Sabra Healthcare REIT by 61.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.27. Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sabra Healthcare REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $190.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.44 million. Sabra Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 24.87%.The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Sabra Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.455-1.465 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Sabra Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sabra Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Sabra Healthcare REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Sabra Healthcare REIT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

