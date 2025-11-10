Fox Run Management L.L.C. Makes New $777,000 Investment in Barrick Mining Corporation $B

Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,326 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

B has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $40.00 price target on Barrick Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Bank of America raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Barrick Mining to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

B opened at $33.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.91. Barrick Mining Corporation has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $36.40.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Barrick Mining had a net margin of 19.99% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

