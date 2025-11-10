Metis Global Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. $TTWO

Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 115.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 55.3% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $232.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $251.84 and a 200 day moving average of $238.62. The firm has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.00. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $173.20 and a one year high of $264.79.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 72.92% and a positive return on equity of 7.33%. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Arete Research lowered shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.45.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $106,621.62. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,860 shares in the company, valued at $741,941.20. This trade represents a 12.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jon J. Moses sold 1,000 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.57, for a total value of $239,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,901 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,822.57. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 141,822 shares of company stock worth $32,540,844 in the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

