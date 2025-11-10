First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $4.80 Million Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,756 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 2,785 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for 1.9% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,865 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 10,303 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.5% in the second quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,380 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $12,848,000 after acquiring an additional 20,520 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth about $35,742,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,211 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.9%

NYSE FCX opened at $39.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day moving average of $41.67. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FCX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Dbs Bank cut their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Johnson Rice reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.01.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

