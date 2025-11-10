Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL Shares Acquired by PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.

PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,474 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up 1.1% of PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $4,317,606,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 509,826,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $78,839,544,000 after buying an additional 14,307,345 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 43,865,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,783,364,000 after buying an additional 4,473,901 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 11.8% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 33,403,871 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,034,992,000 after buying an additional 3,537,173 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 178.3% in the first quarter. Evergreen Quality Fund GP Ltd. now owns 4,003,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $619,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565,400 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.33, for a total value of $269,342.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 14,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,584.61. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total transaction of $4,408,034.72. Following the transaction, the insider owned 42,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $278.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.53 and a 1 year high of $291.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 32.23%.The business had revenue of $102.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.90 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 8.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Alphabet from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital lifted their price target on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

