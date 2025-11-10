Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 3,830 Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOOD. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $5,202,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 26.6% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth about $227,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at about $8,490,000. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,214,000. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $130.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.42. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $153.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 22.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.95, for a total transaction of $3,648,750.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 540,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,951,506.55. This represents a 4.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner sold 5,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.91, for a total value of $861,480.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 6,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,388.08. This represents a 49.06% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,385,742 shares of company stock worth $403,923,453. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HOOD. Bank of America increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $139.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citizens Jmp boosted their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Robinhood Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.65.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

