BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 780 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Abbott Laboratories by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,719 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 4,574 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 128,844 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after buying an additional 12,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 165.2% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Friday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $159.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

ABT opened at $126.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23. The company has a market cap of $219.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.41.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 31.88%.The firm had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.120-5.180 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

