L.M. Kohn & Company Has $6.81 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

L.M. Kohn & Company trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,207 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of L.M. Kohn & Company’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. L.M. Kohn & Company’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 242.9% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $680,610.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 17,293 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,785. This trade represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 17,816 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.42, for a total value of $4,408,034.72. Following the sale, the insider owned 42,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,635,348.70. This trade represents a 29.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 222,396 shares of company stock valued at $54,105,275 in the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $343.00 price target (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.10.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL stock opened at $278.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $291.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $251.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.58. Alphabet had a net margin of 32.23% and a return on equity of 36.08%. The business had revenue of $102.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.90 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.28%.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

