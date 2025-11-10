BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. $MSI

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFC Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 692 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 17.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 185 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $465.00 target price (down previously from $495.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $509.00 to $495.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $506.43.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.50, for a total transaction of $24,175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,693,556. This represents a 51.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rajan Naik sold 8,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.45, for a total value of $3,802,242.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,265.80. This trade represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,493 shares of company stock worth $116,848,278. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $391.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $65.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $452.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.77 and a 12-month high of $507.82.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 134.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. Motorola Solutions has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.300-4.360 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.090-15.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a $0.0109 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.99%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

