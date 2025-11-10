Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 586 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.9% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5,231.4% in the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,299,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period.

Shares of VO opened at $289.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.88. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $223.65 and a twelve month high of $296.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

