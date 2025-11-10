Savant Capital LLC Has $3.50 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,687 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,214 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 9,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 95 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 807.7% during the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 118 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 208.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 114 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on T-Mobile US from $291.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Benchmark raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.63.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $207.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.89. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.41 and a twelve month high of $276.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.83%.The company had revenue of $21.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.87, for a total value of $17,520,760.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 636,271,724 shares in the company, valued at $159,621,487,399.88. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,043,381 shares of company stock worth $489,095,047. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

