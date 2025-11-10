Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 32,343 Shares of Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) by 215.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,369 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,343 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Flex by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,742,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,232,000 after purchasing an additional 996,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Flex by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,363,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,652,000 after buying an additional 2,968,285 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Flex by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,813,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,243,000 after buying an additional 690,611 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,121,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,326,000 after acquiring an additional 128,464 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Flex by 16.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,135,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,714,000 after acquiring an additional 453,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $2,571,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 256,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,153.72. This represents a 14.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Kwang Hooi Tan sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 251,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,293,703.68. The trade was a 4.74% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 120,020 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,342 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex Stock Down 1.1%

FLEX stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.46 and its 200 day moving average is $51.01. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $67.00.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.090-3.170 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FLEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Flex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Flex from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Flex from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.86.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides technology, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The FAS segment offers flexible supply and manufacturing system comprising communications, enterprise and cloud solution, which includes data, edge, and communications infrastructure; lifestyle solution including appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility, and audio; and consumer devices, such as mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

