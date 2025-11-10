Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO) vs. Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING) Critical Contrast

Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) and Alto Neuroscience (NYSE:ANRO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cingulate and Alto Neuroscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cingulate N/A -232.16% -132.07% Alto Neuroscience N/A -44.34% -36.73%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.3% of Cingulate shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Cingulate shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cingulate N/A N/A -$15.55 million ($4.10) -0.91 Alto Neuroscience N/A N/A -$61.43 million ($2.39) -4.82

This table compares Cingulate and Alto Neuroscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Alto Neuroscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cingulate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Cingulate and Alto Neuroscience, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cingulate 1 0 5 0 2.67 Alto Neuroscience 1 1 5 0 2.57

Cingulate currently has a consensus target price of $27.75, indicating a potential upside of 643.97%. Alto Neuroscience has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 65.07%. Given Cingulate’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Cingulate is more favorable than Alto Neuroscience.

Volatility & Risk

Cingulate has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alto Neuroscience has a beta of 2.81, meaning that its stock price is 181% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cingulate beats Alto Neuroscience on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cingulate

Cingulate Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults. It also focuses on developing CTx-2103 that is in a formulation stage for the treatment of anxiety. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Kansas.

About Alto Neuroscience

Alto Neuroscience, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its product pipeline comprising ALTO-100, which is in phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with major depressive disorder (MDD); and which is in phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company develops ALTO-300, a small molecule melatonergic agonist and serotonergic antagonist with antidepressant properties which is in phase 2b clinical trial to treat patients with MDD; ALTO-101, a novel small molecule phosphodiesterase 4 inhibitor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of cognitive impairment associated with schizophrenia; ALTO-203, a novel small-molecule histamine H3 receptor inverse agonist which is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with MDD and higher levels of anhedonia; and ALTO-202, an investigational orally bioavailable antagonist of the GluN2B subunit of the NMDA receptor which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of MDD. In addition, it develops novel pharmacodynamically synergistic combination and biomarker platform that collects patient-specific data to identify biomarker-characterized patient. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Los Altos, California.

