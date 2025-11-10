QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM Shares Sold by Davis R M Inc.

Davis R M Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,140 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $41,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 38.0% in the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,471,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $226,004,000 after buying an additional 48,991 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 45.7% in the first quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.3%

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $205.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.80%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total transaction of $44,067.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 404 shares in the company, valued at $65,213.68. This trade represents a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.