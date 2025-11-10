BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 609 Shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,590 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 107,361 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $106,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,800,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 5.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 681,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $674,427,000 after buying an additional 34,093 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on COST. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $1,060.00 to $1,025.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Argus upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,170.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $1,140.00 to $1,134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Costco Wholesale from $1,130.00 to $1,050.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,063.88.

Insider Activity

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total value of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tiffany Marie Barbre sold 1,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $934.62, for a total transaction of $1,157,994.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 5,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,966.10. This trade represents a 19.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,920 shares of company stock worth $7,373,175 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $922.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.03. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $871.71 and a fifty-two week high of $1,078.23. The stock has a market cap of $408.94 billion, a PE ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $938.12 and a 200-day moving average of $968.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 25th. The retailer reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.06. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 2.94%.The business had revenue of $86.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.01 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Corporation will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.56%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

