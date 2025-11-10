Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TerrAscend FY2029 Earnings

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Get TerrAscend alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

TerrAscend Price Performance

TSNDF opened at $0.67 on Monday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.97 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.