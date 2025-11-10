Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on TerrAscend FY2029 Earnings

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TSNDFFree Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets issued their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TerrAscend in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 6th. Atb Cap Markets analyst F. Gomes anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the year. The consensus estimate for TerrAscend’s current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of TerrAscend to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSNDF

TerrAscend Price Performance

TSNDF opened at $0.67 on Monday. TerrAscend has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.58. The company has a market cap of $205.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDFGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.97 million. TerrAscend had a negative net margin of 42.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%.

About TerrAscend

(Get Free Report)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures vaporizables, concentrates, topicals, tinctures and edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium and State Flower brand names.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF)

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.