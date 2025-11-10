Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 275 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% in the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 0.9% in the second quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 9.8% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the second quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $729.00 price target (up previously from $582.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $485.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $596.59.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $562.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $491.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $267.30 and a twelve month high of $596.21.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $568.86 per share, with a total value of $170,658.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,730.42. The trade was a 3.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.22, for a total transaction of $686,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,047.06. The trade was a 47.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,662 shares of company stock valued at $33,575,140 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.