53,406 Shares in Masco Corporation $MAS Acquired by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,406 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MAS. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.7% during the first quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors increased its stake in Masco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 18,651 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on MAS. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Masco in a report on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Oppenheimer set a $79.00 target price on Masco and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.53.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $61.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.56 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.53. Masco Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $83.06.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a return on equity of 1,317.38% and a net margin of 10.89%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Masco has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.900-3.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Masco Corporation will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Heath M. Eisman sold 2,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $181,401.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $898,126.32. The trade was a 16.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 82,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total value of $6,304,476.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 39,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,073.52. This trade represents a 67.66% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Masco Profile

(Free Report)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.