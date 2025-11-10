HC Wainwright Issues Pessimistic Estimate for CRNX Earnings

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2029 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 7th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $8.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.25. The consensus estimate for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.73) per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities upped their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $86.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Citizens Jmp decreased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $143.00 to $108.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $40.00 on Monday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $24.10 and a 52-week high of $62.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.25.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNX. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 523.7% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23,983.3% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $912,900.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 66,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,016,596.10. This represents a 31.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 16,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $716,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,021,911. The trade was a 41.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,492 shares of company stock worth $2,420,687. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Stories

