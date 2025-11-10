Compass Capital Management Inc. Buys 13,462 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Compass Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,455 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 3.2% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $59,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,915,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $304,991,000 after buying an additional 73,398 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 150,149 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after acquiring an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 2,500 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 34.2% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,789 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 94,807 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $170.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $183.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $205.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.15.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.80%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 273 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.42, for a total value of $44,067.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,213.68. The trade was a 40.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 163,169 shares of company stock worth $26,978,998 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

