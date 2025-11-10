Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company $WTW Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,379 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,080 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $59,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 122.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Up 1.2%

WTW stock opened at $326.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $333.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company has a 1 year low of $292.97 and a 1 year high of $352.79. The firm has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a PE ratio of 223.32, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.69.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 1.40%.Willis Towers Watson Public’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

Willis Towers Watson Public declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $355.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $377.00 to $382.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.92.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

