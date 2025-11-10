D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $68,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,710.0% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 107,587 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,678,000 after buying an additional 101,643 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 787.0% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 20,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,086 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 524,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,467 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,622.82. The trade was a 45.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,631. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.38.

D.R. Horton Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $144.51 on Monday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $184.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 6.48 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by ($0.25). D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $9.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.53%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

