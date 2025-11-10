Rathbones Group PLC Has $26.88 Million Position in STERIS plc $STE

Rathbones Group PLC cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,881 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $26,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of STERIS by 4.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 74,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,821,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. CWM LLC increased its position in STERIS by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of STERIS by 7.4% during the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 36,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STERIS Stock Performance

STE stock opened at $263.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of 40.41 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $243.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $239.10. STERIS plc has a 1-year low of $200.98 and a 1-year high of $265.56.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.09. STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 11.61%.The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. STERIS has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp increased their price target on STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total value of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This trade represents a 0.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Renato Tamaro sold 3,204 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.24, for a total transaction of $798,564.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 7,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,762.04. This trade represents a 30.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

