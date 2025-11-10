iShares MSCI Japan ETF $EWJ Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $15,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,981 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the second quarter worth about $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWJ stock opened at $83.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12 month low of $59.84 and a 12 month high of $84.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.68.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

Further Reading

