Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. $AVB

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 378,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,387 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $77,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 723,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,929 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 24.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 383,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,211,000 after purchasing an additional 76,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities stock opened at $177.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $188.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.73 and a 1 year high of $239.29.

AvalonBay Communities Dividend Announcement

AvalonBay Communities ( NYSE:AVB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($0.06). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $766.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $766.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVB. BNP Paribas Exane downgraded AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $202.00 to $197.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $199.00 price target (down from $213.00) on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.