Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 124,423 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,169,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $73,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 10.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 41,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 13,871 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 118,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,155,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the first quarter valued at $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VTR. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Ventas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ventas from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Ventas from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.08.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In related news, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 112,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,442,300. This represents a 3.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 317,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $23,553,233.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,145,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,056,396.80. This represents a 21.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 618,987 shares of company stock worth $45,209,845 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:VTR opened at $76.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.68 and a twelve month high of $76.22. The company has a market cap of $35.73 billion, a PE ratio of 146.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ventas had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 2.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Ventas has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.450-3.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 369.23%.

Ventas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.