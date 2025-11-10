Rathbones Group PLC Sells 7,597 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Rathbones Group PLC reduced its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,414 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 7,597 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $19,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth $849,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 428,284 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $132,584,000 after acquiring an additional 32,721 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 97.2% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,450 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after purchasing an additional 22,892 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Autodesk during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 89.1% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 607 shares of the software company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $297.18 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $301.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $232.67 and a 1 year high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The software company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.99). Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 15.75%.The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Autodesk has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-9.980 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.480-2.510 EPS. Analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 2,761 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.10, for a total transaction of $869,991.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 80,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,288,350.50. This trade represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ayanna Howard sold 917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $298,025.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129,700. The trade was a 20.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,386 shares of company stock worth $11,433,201. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Mizuho raised their price target on Autodesk from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Autodesk from $376.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.13.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Further Reading

