Rathbones Group PLC Trims Position in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Rathbones Group PLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 91,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,804 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $8,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,558,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $253,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,995,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IXN opened at $105.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $103.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.42. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $63.58 and a 12 month high of $112.78.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

