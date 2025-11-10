InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC Holdings Boosted by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,771 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $5,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of InterDigital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,388 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,029 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in InterDigital by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in InterDigital by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RHS Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 4.1% in the second quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 99.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $370.07 on Monday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.58 and a 1 year high of $412.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

InterDigital Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.89%.

In related news, insider Joshua D. Schmidt sold 466 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.63, for a total value of $184,363.58. Following the transaction, the insider owned 27,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,049,154.64. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 67,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,520,855.66. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,932 shares of company stock valued at $1,575,838 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 price target on InterDigital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InterDigital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IDCC

InterDigital Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.