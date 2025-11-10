Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $385,000 Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. $RBA

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in RB Global were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in RB Global in the first quarter worth about $118,821,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,285,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,773,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,150,000 after buying an additional 557,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,584,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in RB Global by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,436,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,360,000 after acquiring an additional 516,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America cut their price target on RB Global from $120.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on RB Global from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered RB Global from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael Thomas Steven Lewis sold 2,151 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $254,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:RBA opened at $100.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.68. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.55 and a 52-week high of $119.58. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 49.72, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.10. RB Global had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.33%.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

