Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stride, Inc. $LRN

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,235 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stride were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stride by 30.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,441,000 after purchasing an additional 43,418 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stride during the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Stride by 4.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Stride alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Jeaho Rhyu sold 13,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total value of $2,270,896.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 706,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,895,378.98. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LRN shares. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Stride from $185.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Stride and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Stride from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Stride from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Stride from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LRN

Stride Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $71.72 on Monday. Stride, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $171.17. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.09. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of -0.02.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Stride had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $620.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Stride has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.